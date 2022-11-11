Ross Segel and Justine Barton with Azura Memory Care & Assisted Living join us to tell us about all the amazing things they are doing to help those with dementia. They have a virtual dementia tour which allows people to get a sense of what it's like to live with dementia.
They are inviting you to participate in the Virtual Dementia Tour on Tuesday, Nov. 15th at their Brookfield location. You can sign up for your 30-minute slot by going to the website: www.azuraliving.com/events
Experience the World-Renown Virtual Dementia Tour
Azura Memory Care & Assisted Living
Posted at 10:40 AM, Nov 11, 2022
