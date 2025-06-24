Experience the World in West Bend!

The Downtown West Bend Association is planning a new event called Global Fest. It will be held on Main Street in downtown West Bend on Saturday, June 28, from 2:00-9:30 PM and Sunday, June 29, from 10:00 AM-4:00 PM. This inaugural event will celebrate various cultures and traditions from around the world through music, dance, performances, food, drink, artisans, and more!

Celebrate this exciting and inclusive inaugural event with us in downtown West Bend on June 28 & 29!

For more information regarding "passports" (event details at the event), activities, and raffles, visit Global Fest