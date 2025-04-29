Experience the Thrills of "All That Glitters" at the Milwaukee Film Festival!

Milwaukee filmmaker and UWM Film Graduate Noah Meister is set to dazzle movie-goers with his thrilling feature debut, "All That Glitters," at the Milwaukee Film Festival! This film was created by a graduates of the acclaimed University of Milwaukee's Film department!

"All That Glitters" delves into the world of high schooler Christopher, who finds himself spiraling into danger after a drug deal gone wrong. Today we talked about the film with Noah Meister, the Director, and Evan Sawyer, the Director of Photography and Colorist.

Don't miss the adrenaline-charged excitement on Tuesday, April 29 through Thursday May 1, at the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival! Secure your seats now!

