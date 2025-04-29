Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Experience the Thrills of "All That Glitters" at the Milwaukee Film Festival!

Filmmakers Noah Meister and Evan Sawyer
Posted

Milwaukee filmmaker and UWM Film Graduate Noah Meister is set to dazzle movie-goers with his thrilling feature debut, "All That Glitters," at the Milwaukee Film Festival! This film was created by a graduates of the acclaimed University of Milwaukee's Film department!

"All That Glitters" delves into the world of high schooler Christopher, who finds himself spiraling into danger after a drug deal gone wrong. Today we talked about the film with Noah Meister, the Director, and Evan Sawyer, the Director of Photography and Colorist.

This film was created by a graduates of the acclaimed University of Milwaukee's Film department!

Don't miss the adrenaline-charged excitement on Tuesday, April 29 through Thursday May 1, at the 2025 Milwaukee Film Festival! Secure your seats now!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo