Experience The Inspiring Story Of Toni Stone

Milwaukee Repertory Theater kicks off 2022 performances with Toni Stone January 11–30, the story of the first woman to play professional baseball in the Negro Leagues. Declared the Best New Play of 2019 by The Wall Street Journal, this sensational theatrical event knocks it out of the park with a high intensity glimpse into the world of the first woman to go pro in baseball’s Negro Leagues. Against all odds, Toni Stone blazes a path in the male-dominated sports world, shattering expectations and creating her own set of rules. Follow Toni’s journey as she fights for love, equality and a chance to do what she wants the most — play baseball. Filled with humor and the love of the game, this intimate and profoundly relevant portrait of America will have you cheering along. Choreographer of the play, Dell Howlett shares what audience members can expect from this inspiring true story!

