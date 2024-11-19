Experience the Holiday Season by the Lake!

Lake Geneva is beautiful to visit during the holidays, Stephanie Klett, President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva is here to give you the best places to get into the holiday spirit!

Check out Christmas in the Country at Grand Geneva Resort, open November 24th-December 30th. The World's Tallest Glass Tree at Yerkes Observatory will be open December 6th-8th and the 13th-15th!

Experience lake life during the holiday season with the Santa Cruise from Lake Geneva Cruise Line, available November 29th through December 29th!

Downtown Lake Geneva and the surrounding areas offer many unique shops and boutiques, perfect for your holiday shopping!

Lake Geneva Wisconsin | Visit Lake Geneva WI