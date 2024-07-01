Experience Luxury this Summer with Destination Kohler

Destination Kohler is a luxury resort that provides a wide range of lodging experiences from five- and three-star accommodations which can act as your hub for golf, cuisine, outdoor activity or wellness, or a combination of all. Their offering of secluded cabins provides a choice of natural settings for yourself or your family and friends to center on relaxation and well-being for mind and body with as many or as few amenities as you choose.

This resort offers the perfect blend of family-friendly fun and relaxation with luxury lodging, spa experiences, world-class golf and outdoor adventures. Visit Destination Kohler to experience the magic of the Fourth of July, nestled in a quaint village setting.

For a limited time, Destination Kohler is offering a 20% room discount at The American Club, Inn on Woodlake or Kohler Cabin Collections on select dates through September 2024. Joining us today to talk more about this luxury resort is Betsy Froelich, Director of Marketing at Destination Kohler.

For more information on Destination Kohler and all the world-class experiences that they offer please visit their website at www.destinationkohler.com or give them a call at 800-344-2838.