Experience an Immersive Production with 5 Lesbians Eating Quiche

For their 15th anniversary year production, The Constructivists are putting on 5 Lesbians Eating Quiche. Set in 1956, the Susan B. Anthony Society has gathered for its annual quiche breakfast when Soviets drop the bomb. Kellie Wambold and Anya Palmer, characters Lulie and Wren, tell us more about this apocalyptic production.

The show by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood has stormed Chicago and Off-Broadway and has now made its way to Milwaukee. It will run from September 29 to October 24 at Pink Accessible Theater House. What is special about this production is that it is different every night with about 30% of the show being improvised.

For tickets and more information about the show visit www.theconstructivists.org.