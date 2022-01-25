Watch
Experience An Epic Musical Adventure!

at Skylight Music Theatre
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 11:33:03-05

Skylight Music Theatre presents the regional premiere of the inventive musical Ernest Shackleton Loves Me now through February 6, 2022! The musical won Best-Off Broadway musical in 2017. It's a romantic ride linking a struggling modern-day, single-mom composer/violinist and the early-1900’s, intrepid, banjo-playing, Antarctic explorer, Ernest Shackleton. Director of Shackleton Loves Me, Jill Anna Ponasik joins us to share why Ernest Shackleton's real-life journey is so inspirational.

As a special offer for Morning Blend fans, Skylight Music Theatre is offering a discount of 10% off on each adult ticket* to Ernest Shackleton Loves Me Jan. 21 through Feb. 6. Just use the code BLEND when you call the box office at (414) 291-7800 or when you order online at www.skylightmusictheatre.org

