Experience An Epic Musical Adventure!

Skylight Music Theatre presents the regional premiere of the inventive musical Ernest Shackleton Loves Me now through February 6, 2022! The musical won Best-Off Broadway musical in 2017. It's a romantic ride linking a struggling modern-day, single-mom composer/violinist and the early-1900’s, intrepid, banjo-playing, Antarctic explorer, Ernest Shackleton. Director of Shackleton Loves Me, Jill Anna Ponasik joins us to share why Ernest Shackleton's real-life journey is so inspirational.

