Experience a Game Show for Yourself!

Have you ever wanted to feel what it's like to be on a TV game show? Jonathon Gideon, Virtual Manager, Morgan Gates, Host and Adam Medina, Producer are here from Game Show Battle Rooms MKE! They are celebrating their 5 year anniversary of bringing this unique and lively experience to the city of Milwaukee! GSBR is one of the nation’s only game show experiences available for everyone. They provide an immersive game show arena, engaging hosts, and a mix of different game shows to create an unforgettable experience.

Use the code “blend10” for ten percent off for Morning Blend viewers! Availability for Holiday shows is limited and experiences are private yet first come first served, so you are encouraged to book ASAP!

To learn more visit gameshowbattlerooms.com/milwaukee!

