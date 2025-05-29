Run o' the Mill Pony Club, a United States Pony Clubs chapter since 1977, proudly hosts the annual spring horse shows at Ozaukee County Fairgrounds. On May 31, enjoy Hunter/Jumper events, followed by Dressage & Combined Training on June 1, including a Pony Club rally. Learn how anyone can join the Pony Club. Follow on Facebook and Instagram @runothemillpc.
Experience A Celebration of Equine Excellence in Ozaukee County
Run o’ the Mill Pony Club
