Exchange traded funds or E-T-F's reached a milestone recently, the 30th anniversary of the very first E-T-F launched in the US. Allison Bonds is with State Street Global Advisors, the first that launched the original ETF. She joins us now with more on investing.
Posted at 9:50 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 10:50:10-05
Exchange traded funds or E-T-F's reached a milestone recently, the 30th anniversary of the very first E-T-F launched in the US. Allison Bonds is with State Street Global Advisors, the first that launched the original ETF. She joins us now with more on investing.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.