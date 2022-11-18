Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Everything You Need to Know When Hosting Family & Friends

Blue Diamond Almonds & Chinet
Recent surveys reveal most Americans plan to travel and spend time with friends and family this holiday season. That is why it is important to plan ahead to ensure household chores and post dinner cleanups are easy and require little time. Mia Syn, nationally recognized nutrition expert and founder of Nutrition by Mia, joins us to share tips to help enrich any holiday festivity. This segment is brought to you by Blue Diamond Almonds and The Chinet Brand. For more information, please visit NutritionbyMia.com
Posted at 10:16 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 11:16:19-05

Recent surveys reveal most Americans plan to travel and spend time with friends and family this holiday season. That is why it is important to plan ahead to ensure household chores and post dinner cleanups are easy and require little time. Mia Syn, nationally recognized nutrition expert and founder of Nutrition by Mia, joins us to share tips to help enrich any holiday festivity.

This segment is brought to you by Blue Diamond Almonds and The Chinet Brand. For more information, please visit NutritionbyMia.com

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes