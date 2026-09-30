Every Woman Has a Story. This Book Hands Them the Pen

Forty-nine women, ages 19 to 98, share powerful stories of love, loss, faith, healing, and growth in a moving anthology that also supports student mentorship.

Dr. Denise L. Pitchford joins us to discuss If This Pen Could Talk, a compelling anthology featuring the voices of 49 women across generations. Through stories of family, faith, work, joy, loss, and personal growth, the collection celebrates the power of sharing lived experiences. The book also gives back, with 100% of proceeds supporting mentorship and resources for first-generation college students through the Leaders Follow Educational Foundation. Learn more about the project and order a copy at If This Pen Could Talk or find it on Amazon.