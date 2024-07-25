Every child matters. Especially kids whose parents are not able to care for them – kids who are being raised by grandparents, foster parents, aunts and uncles or other relatives. Kids Matter has been opening doors of promise and opportunity for foster and kinship youth since 2001.

Kids Matter provides free legal services, crisis counseling, help with school needs, support groups, and donations of essential items for kids and caregivers. They LOVE partnering with civic and corporate partners, scout troops and school groups to ensure that kids’ basic needs are met. Kids Matter's mission is to help abused and neglected children heal and thrive, to bring volunteer energy and community support to foster and kinship children, and to apply lessons learned from helping children heal to preventing further child abuse.

Court Appointed Special Advocates or "CASA's" are everyday heroes for children and make a big difference in the lives of area foster children. Become a CASA volunteer today and advocate for a child in foster care! You also can donate school supplies to help area foster and kinship children start the school year with hope!

Mention that you saw Kids Matter Inc. on Coffee On Us at any Fiddleheads location and receive 10% off your order. Be sure to stop in to one of Fiddleheads 8 locations – which were voted best coffee shop in ‘Best of the Burbs’!