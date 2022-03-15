Every Bite Counts!

March is National Nutrition Month, a perfect time to highlight the food, meals, and behaviors that impact our overall health and wellness.
A proper nutrition and wellness plan often requires different food and beverage choices during the various stages of life. Mia Syn, MS, RDN joins us to discuss healthy snacks and nutrient dense food options. Some of the products she highlights include Almond Breeze Milk, Blue Diamond Almonds, Lundberg Family Farms and ZOE.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 11:00:49-04
March is National Nutrition Month, a perfect time to highlight the food, meals, and behaviors that impact our overall health and wellness.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.