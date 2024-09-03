Essential Career Hacks That Will Help Anyone Advance In Their Job

New studies reveal that promotions and raises have been harder to get in 2024. Having strong negotiation skills can help you navigate these shifts and attain the pay and promotion you want, settle differences with co-workers, and provide you with the essential tool kit you need for career advancement.

Damali Peterman, author of Negotiating While Black: Be Who You Are To Get What You Want[penguinrandomhouse.com], wants to help you unlock your negotiating superpowers. We are ALL negotiators, whether we realize it or not. Whether we are buying a car, applying for a loan, asking for a raise, or advocating for a loved one, we are negotiating all day, every day.