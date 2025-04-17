Espejos: Clean is a powerful bilingual play that brings together two women from vastly different worlds during a stormy weekend in Cancún. Featuring simultaneous English and Spanish supertitles, this production marks Milwaukee Rep’s first bilingual performance and the final show in the Stiemke Studio before renovations. Written by Christine Quintana and adapted into Spanish by Paula Zelaya Cerva, it explores themes of class, identity, and emotional reckoning. As Adriana and Sarah confront long-buried secrets, Espejos: Clean invites audiences into a deeply human story of connection across divides.

For more information visit: Milwaukee Repertory Theater!