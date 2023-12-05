What if your real estate agent did a little more that just sell your home? Today Jay Schmidt is back from JSG of Keller Williams to discuss their Equity Experts Program.

The program is designed to help anyone who is looking to get the most out of their home investment. JSG will assist with every aspect of the journey and invest in their clients, so they can feel confident putting their home on the market. When JSG clients are feeling overwhelmed by the projects that need to be done or perhaps they don’t have the funds to complete these projects before putting their home on the market, JSG can help!

With JSG’s endless network of contractors, knowledge of the market, and previous renovation experience, we have built a team that helps our clients, when they need it most.

Call Jay to discuss your home sale immediate needs or if you want direction on future projects!

