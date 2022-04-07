Watch
Entertaining In Style with David Caruso at WELL Spa + Salon

Marcus Hotels & Resorts
Posted at 11:02 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 12:02:13-04

David Caruso is live today at a serene sanctuary of relaxation. It is the Well Spa + Salon at the Pfister Hotel. The property is part of the Marcus Hotels & Resorts in the middle of downtown Milwaukee. This luxury retreat offers all types of wonderful treatments.

Since 2006, WELL Spa + Salon has been a serene sanctuary of relaxation. As a retreat from the busy downtown commotion, the spa and salon in downtown Milwaukee accommodates each guest with personalized treatments that are designed to accentuate their natural features. The WELL Spa + Salon experience allows guests to craft their visit from start to finish and choose from an exclusive lineup of full-body massages, rejuvenating facials, hair and makeup care, as well as luxurious customizable spa packages.

Today through next Thursday, if you call or stop in & mention the Morning Blend, they will offer a complimentary upgrade if you book the Signature Plumping Firming Anti-Aging Facial as shown here this morning. We will also offer 20% off the XMF Pionniere Perfection Youth Cream (one per person only).

Call to make your appointment 414-277-9207

Open 7 days a week

Complimentary Self-Parking when available

Located at the lower level of The Pfister Hotel

