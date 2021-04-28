Entertaining In Style With David Caruso

Entertaining guru David Caruso brings us some cheap and cheerful ideas to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Cinco De Mayo ( Fifth of May) is observed to commemorate the Mexican Army's victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Many people in the US celebrate Mexican culture on this day. Today David shares some fun and tasty ideas to spice up your Cinco De Mayo celebration. It includes this unique margarita recipe.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 11:49:28-04
