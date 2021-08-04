Entertaining in Style at the Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel

If you’re looking for the perfect downtown hot spot to connect, relax, and celebrate, then you’re in luck. The ARIA restaurant at the Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel has recently reopened with a brand-new concept: artisanal American cuisine. You will not want to pass up a locally-inspired seasonal menu that incorporates the best local ingredients! Today, Entertainment Guru, David Caruso, and Executive Chef, Paul Funk, give us a sneak peek at ARIA’s swanky ambience and delicious cuisine.

To make a reservation, visit SaintKateArts.com or call 414-270-4422.