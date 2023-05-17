Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Ensure Your Child's Math Retention This Summer

Mathnasium
Ann Yurkowitz from Mathnasium joins us today with parent Mary Pape to offer some parent testimonial on the benefits your child may see after a summer in the program. Mathnasium's Summer Program looks to help kids retain, expand and apply their math. They are also all about keeping things FUN this summer with a motivating rewards program, games and exciting activities. For more information, visit online at Mathnasium.
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 11:22:18-04

Ann Yurkowitz from Mathnasium joins us today with parent Mary Pape to offer some parent testimonial on the benefits your child may see after a summer in the program. Mathnasium's Summer Program looks to help kids retain, expand and apply their math. They are also all about keeping things FUN this summer with a motivating rewards program, games and exciting activities. For more information, visit online at Mathnasium.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes