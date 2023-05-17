Ensure Your Child's Math Retention This Summer

Ann Yurkowitz from Mathnasium joins us today with parent Mary Pape to offer some parent testimonial on the benefits your child may see after a summer in the program. Mathnasium's Summer Program looks to help kids retain, expand and apply their math. They are also all about keeping things FUN this summer with a motivating rewards program, games and exciting activities. For more information, visit online at Mathnasium.
Posted at 10:22 AM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 11:22:18-04
