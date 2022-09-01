Enjoying Life at St. Rita Square

Live life to the fullest at St. Rita Square. Now open on Milwaukee's Lower East Side, these upscale Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care apartments are just steps away from the best restaurants, shopping and entertainment in one of the city's most vibrant and historic neighborhood. Regional Senior Sales Specialist April Zwaschka joins us to talk about living life at St. Rita Square.

Milwaukee's Best Sauce contest will take place on September 24 from 11am-1:30pm at Festa Italiana located this year at the Italian Community Center. Visit stritasquare.com to learn more about their fabulous senior community and Festa Italiana's official Milwaukee's Best Sauce contest.