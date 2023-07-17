Enjoy Your Brunch with a Side of Jazz

Larry Waters and Jamila Benson join us today to discuss the annual Dr. Thomas Fund Jazz Brunch taking place August 6 at noon at the Italian Conference Center. The Fund is named in honor of the founder's (Patricia Pattillo) son who died very young. The event is about community leaders supporting scholars in their academic pursuits. Scholars are taught to pay it forward and all attendees help to “seed success”. Jointly they work to build a bigger, better, stronger Milwaukee. Milwaukee Community Journal has held the Brunch for 32 years, with over one million dollars invested through corporate support and ticket purchases, plus Honoree sponsorship of their tables. Anniversary celebrations benefit the best of the best, principally from MPS, too often described as under-represented, or at-risk. The environment creates future intern opportunities and mentoring and employment networks for the future. For more information or to get your tickets for the brunch, call 414-265-5300 or visit online at Dr. Terence Thomas Scholarship.