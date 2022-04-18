Enjoy The Trails!

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is encouraging people across the country to take a moment to celebrate the health and community benefits of their favorite trails.

The CDC recommends 30 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per day, five days per week, through activities such as taking a brisk walk or bike ride .

Brandi Horton - Vice President of Communications, Rails-to-Trails Conservancy joins us to talk about the great trails right here in the Milwaukee area.

Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s (RTC), the nation’s largest trail advocacy organization, is encouraging Americans to kick off the spring trail season on Celebrate Trails Day, Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022, by getting outside and being active on their favorite trails.