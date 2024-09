Christa Beall Diefenbach, Executive Director, Friends of the Domes invites everyone to come explore!

The Mitchell Park Domes, a horticultural oasis in Milwaukee, have a spectacular lineup of fall 2024 events. From the annual orchid show on September 14-15 to the Grooving Under Glass music festival on September 26, them offer something for everyone. Don’t miss the Dia de los Muertos celebration on October 25. Learn more and plan your visit at their website, www.MilwaukeeDomes.org.