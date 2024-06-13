Enjoy The Great Outdoors With Jones Dairy Farm

Jones Dairy Farm, a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for 135 years. Jones makes a host of breakfast meats with simple ingredients including all-natural sausage, naturally smoked ham and Canadian bacon, dry aged hickory and cherrywood smoked bacon and braunschweiger.

Summer is the season for enjoying the great outdoors, not being stuck in the kitchen. That's why these one-pan quesadillas are the perfect protein-packed breakfast treat for the warm months ahead. Joining us today is Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm here to show us how to whip up these simple, cheesy egg and Jones Canadian Bacon quesadillas. With just one pan and a couple of flips of the spatula, you'll have a savory, golden brown breakfast ready in just five minutes. These quesadillas are not only scrumptious but also super convenient—perfect for grabbing and going as you make the most of the sunny weather. This quick, easy recipe is sure to become your go-to summer breakfast favorite. To make these quesadillas just as Chef Kate Konen does please visit www.jonesdairyfarm.com/recipes

for her recipe.

