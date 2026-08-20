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Enjoy one Big Cosplay Costume Party at the Renn Faire

Bristol Renaissance Faire
Enjoy one Big Cosplay Costume Party at the Renn Faire
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The Faire’s 2026 season runs till Labor Day Monday, September 7th. You’ll enjoy an exciting, eclectic mix of fun and frivolity located on thirty-plus acres just a short drive from either Chicago or Milwaukee. Escape to a beautiful village nestled amongst the trees and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavors of a day where hundreds of daring, talented and zany village people await to entertain you and send you home with priceless memories.

This weekend it's RennCon™ Weekend! It's going to be one big Cosplay Costume Party! Anything from Sci-fi to Anime to realms beyond. There will be a cosplay maypole for everyone to show of their work, as well as Percy Jackson Trivia AND Avatar: the Last Airbender Trivia!

Get your tickets and more information here: Tickets - Bristol Renaissance Faire - Kenosha, WI - near Chicago

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