Enjoy one Big Cosplay Costume Party at the Renn Faire

The Faire’s 2026 season runs till Labor Day Monday, September 7th. You’ll enjoy an exciting, eclectic mix of fun and frivolity located on thirty-plus acres just a short drive from either Chicago or Milwaukee. Escape to a beautiful village nestled amongst the trees and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavors of a day where hundreds of daring, talented and zany village people await to entertain you and send you home with priceless memories.

This weekend it's RennCon™ Weekend! It's going to be one big Cosplay Costume Party! Anything from Sci-fi to Anime to realms beyond. There will be a cosplay maypole for everyone to show of their work, as well as Percy Jackson Trivia AND Avatar: the Last Airbender Trivia!

Get your tickets and more information here: Tickets - Bristol Renaissance Faire - Kenosha, WI - near Chicago