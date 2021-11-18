Watch
Enjoy Holiday Concerts

with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra
Posted at 10:26 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 11:26:47-05

Celebrate the holidays with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at the new breathtaking Bradley Symphony Center! Upcoming concerts include Film with Orchestra, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi occurring November 26-28. President and Executive Director, Mark Niehaus and Music Director, Ken-David Masur are on site at the Bradley Symphony Center to share more about the creation of the concert hall and upcoming holiday concerts.

Use code BLEND at mso.org to save 10% on tickets to Holiday Pops, Dec 10 – 12.

