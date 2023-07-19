Enjoy Half-Off Bottles of Wine with Your Scallops and Dessert

Thunder Bay Grille serves top-notch steak, seafood and Cajun specialties with chef-driven menu selections, hand-crafted cocktails, local beer and a well-curated selection of wines. Returning to the show is Executive Chef, Keith Smith to cook up some lovely scallop to die for from Thunder Bay Grille. Keith also provides a few amazing dessert options to finish your meal. Thunder Bay Grille has Happy Hour deals Monday through Friday and they offer half-off bottles of wine on Monday. For more information about catering or to make a reservation, call 262-523-4244.