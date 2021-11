The 9th Annual Bloomin' Holidays at the Museum of Wisconsin Art kicks off this evening with "Lights in Bloom." Appleton artist Oliver Franklin Anderson creates an outdoor projection that transforms the museum's exterior into a large-scale art installation. You can visit today through Sunday, November 7 from 5:00-10:00pm nightly for free. You can watch safely outdoors or even from your cars.

Reserve your preferred time slot at wisconsinart.org/bloomin