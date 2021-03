It's going to be a lovely weekend! Once your done having fun in the sun, head to your living room for some popcorn and a movie! Syndicated Film Critic Ryan Jay is back to share the best movies for the whole family this weekend.

Cherry / Apple TV+

Yes Day / Netflix

Scooby Doo: The Sword and the Scoob / Warner Bros.

For full movie reviews and more exciting content visit ryanjayreviews.com