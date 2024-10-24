Enjoy a Fall Vacation for the Whole Family!

Fall is amazing at beautiful Chula Vista Resort along the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells! Chula Vista Resort offers sunset dinner cruises, 18-hole golf course, mini-golf, indoor/outdoor waterpark, and award-winning steakhouse all conveniently located on site. Plus, Chula Vista is animal friendly, so bring your furry friend along for fun in Wisconsin Dells. All Inclusive Getaways options include lodging and unlimited food and drinks, with available upgrades.

Chula Vista is celebrating Halloween more than once this month with Trick-or-Treating at locations throughout the resort on October 26th and 31st.

Chula Vista has plenty of options for everyone, including some packages that can help you save. Save 24% this fall with their Travel More in '24 Packages or explore all-inclusive packages with All-In Getaways!

To book call 800-388-4782 or book online at Chula Vista Resort & Waterpark Hotel