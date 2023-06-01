Enhancing Your Summer Glow

Debby from Merle Norman joins us today to help you stay fresh with tips for summer makeup. With the hot and humid weather, melt proof makeup is essential as Merle Norman offers six new creamy shadow sticks. Additionally, they provide matching creamy cheek crayons for long wearing color and plush lip gloss that plumps and hydrates with hyaluronic acid. Stop in for your summer lesson and receive a free gift when you purchase two or more products. For more information, visit online at Merle Norman.