Engineered vs. Solid Hardwood Flooring

FLOOR360 is the premiere flooring and tile showroom in Milwaukee. They offer residential and commercial design-driven engineered and solid hardwood flooring selections at every price point installed to specification with highly skilled interior design guidance. FLOOR360 Director of Sales Jen Fickling joins the show today to talk about the difference between engineered and solid hardwood flooring.

Engineered wood is most common in our area due to climate. With the humidity in the summer and the dryness of winter, it won't expand and contract as much as solid will. Engineered wood is far more dimensional than other types of hardwood floor. There's a myth that engineered wood is fake wood but that is not true.

