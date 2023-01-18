Engaging Your Bank When Growing Your Business

Centrust Bank specializes in helping businesses grow! Today we welcome Tom Meyer the Senior VP of Centrust Bank along with Brenda Baird the CEO of Truly Engaging. Truly Engaging is an online, full service stationary store. Tom and Brenda will talk about their relationship and how that bank is more than a destination for a loan. Read more in INSIDER94.com.

Information provided here is not investment, tax or financial advice.You should always consult with a licensed professional for adviceconcerning your specific situation.

