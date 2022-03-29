Engaging Those With Dementia

Justine Barton is the Director of MOSAIC Training and Engaging at Azura Assisted Living . They provide assisted living and memory care homes throughout 14 locations in Wisconsin. It's a safe and nurturing place for older adults and those with dementia.

Azura is starting Memory Cafe in Fox Point. Memory Cafes were designed for people with dementia and their care

partners to come together to socialize and have fun with other people going through the same thing. The whole purpose is to enjoy each others

company. It’s a time to not focus on the diagnosis but to have a great time connecting with each other or as a family or creating new friendships.

Their first in-person Memory Café in Fox Point is on Monday, April 4th at 3:30pm at the Friendship Circle of Wisconsin. Then after the first Monday of every month from 3:30pm-5:00pm. For more information visit www.azuraliving.com or call 414-208-5215