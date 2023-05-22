Ending Stigmas Around Military Service & PTSD

Dan Newberry, Liz Gerich and Jacob Anderson from Lift For The 22/LFT MKE are joining us today to tell us about what their upcoming walk/run event. The organization is building veteran outreach fitness centers, and bridging gaps, breaking barriers and ending stigmas associated with military service and PTSD. The walk/run event titled Battle Buddy 22K will take place May 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Greendale, WI at The Explorium Brewpub. For more information, visit online at LFT MKE.