Ending Addiction At Meta House

Established in 1963, Meta House ends the generational cycle of addiction by healing women and strengthening families.

Meta House is amidst a full operational relocation and expansion called Project Horizon, a new treatment campus on the Near West Side in a couple of months and relocate in late 2025 or early 2026. They'll have capacity to serve upwards of 900 women and families annually.

Meta House has a Hope is on the Horizon gala on Thursday, June 6, 2024 on the Rooftop Baird Ballroom to celebrate over 60 years of client success and officially launch our next chapter. Proceeds will support both the women in our programs this year and help support our campus development. Details will be available at https://www.metahouse.org/hope-is-on-the-horizon-galaon 4/2/2024.

