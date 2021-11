As 2021 comes to an end, you may be needing help with wealth management and financial planning. Wealth Management Advisor, Melinda Wilke is here to help by sharing some calendar year end decisions you can make right now, how you can manage your tax bracket, and what can you do regarding your Estate at the end of the year.

You can contact Melinda Wilke with Wilke Wealth & Investment Planning by visiting Wilkewealth.com or by calling 414.856.3060