We are one month into the New Year! Are you ready for a challenge that’s fun and impactful? To help support a great cause, TMJ4 has partnered with the American Lung Association to encourage a Fight For Air Climb! Anyone can join with all fitness types and ages 6-90+ on March 1, 2025 for the Fight For Air Climb—a one-of-a-kind, high-energy stair-climbing event you don’t want to miss!

For more details, visit 2025 Fight For Air Climb - Milwaukee.