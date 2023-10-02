Empowering Youth Through Awareness, Prevention and Education

ExPOSED The Podcast Foundation is more than just a podcast. ExPOSED is having their annual #LetTHEMLive 5k walk/run fundraiser on October 7th as a kickoff to domestic violence awareness month. Natalie Hayden, co-founder and Mike Washington, board member join us to tell us all about the foundation's mission and upcoming event. Exposed The Podcast Foundation (ETPF), is a passionate nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth on fostering healthy relationships through awareness, prevention, and education. The event will be celebrating thrivers in the community, while bringing awareness to the increase in community violence. Visit exposedthepodcast.comfor more information.

