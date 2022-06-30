Empowering Ways to Experience More Joy This July 4th & Beyond

The American Psychological Association reported this year that 87 percent of Americans feel like there's been a constant stream of crises without a break over the last two years. This unpredictable state is leaving many Americans feeling more stress and less empowered to effect change in their daily lives. While many will have joyous celebrations this July 4th Holiday with family and friends, most will return to their stressful lives as soon as the holiday is over.

Suzette Webb is the author of Blues to Blessings and joins us to discuss 3 research-based practices on how to experience more joy this July 4th and beyond. The book is available on Amazon. For more information, please visit bluestoblessings.com or follow them on Instagram @bluestoblessings.