Empowering Those With Mental Illnesses

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month it’s a great time to check in with a local organization that is there to help and highlight what they’re doing. The Mission at Our Space is to empower individuals living with mental illness and substance abuse issues to achieve their full potential by providing recovery-oriented, person-centered services and programs, in a safe and accepting environment.

For more information about Our Space and their Peer Support Program, call 414-877-5911 or visit OurSpaceInc.org.