National Small Business Week is a time to recognize the entrepreneurs who power our local communities and economy. In order for these small business to thrive and even have a start they need a trusted financial partner helping them out along the way. Executive Vice President of Centrust Bank, Tom Meyer, is here today to discuss how small businesses can find the right banking partners for them and how Centrust could be a right fit for you.

For more information visit https://centrustbank.com./