Empowering People Living With Mental Illness and Substance Abuse Issues

With May being Mental Health Awareness Month it’s a great time to check in with a local company that is there to help and highlight what they’re doing.

The Mission at Our Spaceis to empower individuals living with mental illness and substance abuse issues to achieve their full potential by providing recovery-oriented, person-centered services and programs, in a safe and accepting environment. Melissa Wisniewski join us to talk more about the mission of Our space.

People that are struggling need to know and feel that their support team is present and willing to meet them where they are and help set them up for success. Our Space takes pride in being the agency that shows compassion, understanding and zero judgment. In my opinion, you cannot be taught empathy, that is a quality you are born with.

Parachute House is a safe place for people to relax, pause and rest. Parachute House is a home like environment that provides a holistic approach. It gives people experiencing low-level crises the chance to connect with peers 24/7 with lived experience. Parachute House is a self-referral program, more information can be found on the website or by calling 414-877-5918.

