Empowering Older Women

What's a girl to do if she's dumped by her husband in her sixties? How about writing a book documenting her journey and collecting role-models of inspirational women from their sixties through their nineties? The humorous yet educational memoir of a therapist's journey and the experiences of her inspiring interviewees, women who've been through grief, depression, caregiving, widowhood, retirement, empty-nesting, and physical challenges. Girls' Guide to Aging with Grit and Gusto is a road map for women who want to thrive (whatever their age or circumstances) as they grow older. Author of Girls' Guide to Aging with Grit and Gusto, Linda Benjamin joins us to share more about how she came to write her book.

You can find Linda's book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or support your local independent bookseller by going to Bookshop.org or IndieBound.org