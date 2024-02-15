Empowering Men Recovering From Addiction

Serenity Inns offers a residential program with a holistic experience that addresses men’s physical, emotional, and spiritual health needs by providing an atmosphere of strength and support. Serenity Inns offers dignity, accountability, and an opportunity to rebuild your life free from addiction. Today, CEO Kenneth Ginlack joins us to talk more about their expanded services— Ginlack overcame his own addiction and eventually obtained a master's degree in social work. He has been providing counseling to those with substance abuse issues.

For more information or to get involved with Serenity Inns call 414-873-5474 or visit their website.