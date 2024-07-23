Empowering Communities to Take Charge of Their Health

Outreach Community Health Centers work to provide their patients with access to physicians, behavior health professionals, pharmacists, dental services and much more. In an effort to make healthcare accessible for your whole family, Outreach Community Health Centers provide affordable healthcare services regardless of insurance status. These health facilities work together with great partners such as Ascension, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield and Froedert & The Medical College of Wisconsin. This year, they will be hosting the 2024 Community Health & Resource Fair which serves as an opportunity to empower individuals and communites to take charge of their health and well-being through education, resources and support.

The fair emphasizes inclusivity, reaching out to all community members, especially those facing healthcare access barriers, and ensuring everyone feels welcome and valued. For a limited time, Outreach Community Health Centers is giving out a special prize at the 2024 Community Health & Resource Fair for the first 5 people to email them at marketing@orchc-milw.org with the subject "Morning Blend". Join Outreach Community Health Centers for the fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 at their facility located at 220 West Capitol Drive. The event is free and open to the public. Joining us today to talk more about the 2024 Community Health & Resource Fair is Julia Harris Robinson, President and CEO of Outreach Community Health Centers.

For more information on Outreach Community Health Centers and their 2024 Community Health & Resource Fair, please visit their website at www.ochc-milw.org or give them a call directly at 414-727-6320.