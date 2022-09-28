Empower Kids to Prevent Racially Motivated Bullying

It's back-to-school season and it's never too early to start talking to kids about racially motivated bullying and empower them to recognize, report, and refuse it so they are set up to make responsible decisions and thrive. All kids connected with bullying, those who experience it, engage in it, and even witness it can suffer long-term mental health consequences. Tia Kim shares more about Committee for Children's Captain Compassion campaign.

With continued reports of racially motivated bullying on the rise, the Captain Compassion campaign emboldens families and educators to use the fun, research-based superhero webcomics available for free at CaptainCompassion.org to empower kids to activate their upstander power to help stand against racially motivated bullying.